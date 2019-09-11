JESUP – In a Tuesday Northeast Iowa Cedar League showdown; the Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity volleyball team defeated Jesup in three sets (25-13, 25-10, 26-24).
Junior Chantelle Nuss led the team with nine kills, with Jordan Burrows finishing a close second with eight kills.
Sophomore Morgan Brandt led the Cougars with 20 assists. Freshman Payten Seehase was second with nine assists.
S-F freshman Alivia Lange led her team with 15 digs, with Burrows coming in second with eight digs.
The Cougars combined for eight ace serves. Brandt had a team-high four aces; and Lange and Seehase each had two aces apiece.
Sumner-Fredericksburg combined for nine blocks; with senior Cassidy Pagel leading her team with three blocks.
Up next
The Class 2A No. 11 ranked Cougars are now 6-3 for the season after defeating Jesup on Tuesday. They play next in the Linn-Mar tournament Saturday at 9 a.m.