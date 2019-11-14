The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released their annual Volleyball All-Conference Awards on Thursday afternoon, and a trio of Peacock seniors were named to the teams including Anna Winter (First Team), Haley Weepie (Second Team) and Carlee Ketchum (Second Team). Winter’s honor is her third after earning second team honors in 2017 and first team accolades as a junior, while Weepie’s honor was her second straight.
Three Peacock Seniors Earn All-NSIC Accolades
Dick Fridley
