Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released their annual Volleyball All-Conference Awards on Thursday afternoon, and a trio of Peacock seniors were named to the teams including Anna Winter (First Team), Haley Weepie (Second Team) and Carlee Ketchum (Second Team). Winter’s honor is her third after earning second team honors in 2017 and first team accolades as a junior, while Weepie’s honor was her second straight.

Tags