MAYNARD – The North Fayette Valley TigerHawks varsity volleyball team defeated the West Central Blue Devils in a closely contested Upper Iowa Conference match on Tuesday night.
North Fayette Valley defeated West Central after playing a full five sets (15-25, 25-17, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13).
“Tough night of volleyball, we missed some serves and needed to keep swinging,” said West Central volleyball coach Abby DeGroot.
West Central junior Bryleigh Rouse led the team with 20 kills and three aces; and also contributed 15 digs and one block.
West Central junior Marlee Squires led the team with 28 assists; and also recorded four kills, 22 digs and two aces.
West Central sophomore Emma Michels led the team with 30 digs; while also registering two kills, three assists, one block and two aces.
The game statistics for the TigerHawks were not immediately available.
North Fayette Valley is now 5-1 in conference and 11-13 overall. West Central is 4-3 in conference and 17-12 overall.
The NFV junior varsity team defeated West Central’s junior varsity team 2-1, prior to the varsity match.
Up next
West Central will travel to South Winneshiek today for their last conference match of the season. North Fayette Valley will play next on Tuesday, Oct. 15, when they will host conference rival Turkey Valley.