East Division CR Overall
Lisbon 6-0 36-8
Prince of Peace 5-1 22-17
Calamus-Wheatland 3-3 9-25
Cedar Valley Christian 3-3 12-17
Easton Valley 3-3 10-20
Marquette Catholic 1-5 2-28
Midland 0-6 4-28
Player of the Year – McKenna Nelson, Lisbon
Coach of the Year – Lance Kamaus, Lisbon
First Team
Maysun Marshall, Lisbon
McKenna Nelson, Lisbon
Abby Pospisil, Cedar Valley Christian
Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace
Sammie Flagel, Calamus-Wheatland
Ellie O’Brien, Marquette Catholic
Lilly Isenhour, Prince of Peace
Sarah Driscoll, Easton Valley
Second Team
Kaylie Wilhelm, Calamus-Wheatland
Emma Howard, Lisbon
RaeAnn Carlson, Easton Valley
Isabel Hansen, Prince of Peace
Peyton Robinson, Lisbon
Taylor Bahnsen, Midland
Paige Kuehl, Prince of Peace
Jessie Pospisil, Cedar Valley Christian
Honorable Mention
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
Addy Widel, Calamus-Wheatland
Abby Scroggs, Cedar Valley Christian
Emma Callaghan, Marquette Catholic
Rylan Allison, Lisbon
Arianna Hacke, Midland
Macy Wilhelm, Easton Valley
West Division CR Overall
Maquoketa Valley 6-1 14-15
Edgewood-Colesburg 5-2 26-10
Starmont 5-2 13-18
Alburnett 3-4 13-16
Central City 3-4 9-19
North Linn 3-4 11-19
Springville 3-4 20-16
East Buchanan 0-7 4-25
Player of the Year – Kelsey Hansel, Edgewood-Colesburg
Coach of the Year – Brandy Whittenbaugh, Maquoketa Valley
First Team
Kelsey Hansel, Edgewood-Colesburg
Macy Hiemes, Starmont
Chezney Priem, Edgewood-Colesburg
Emerson Whittenbaugh, Maquoketa Valley
Chloe VanEtten, North Linn
Alexa Riniker, East Buchanan
Lucy Stevenson, Alburnett
Taya Tucker, Maquoketa Valley
Grace Matus, Springville
Emma Fritcher, Central City
Second Team
Annie Hoffman, Edgewood-Colesburg
Sydney Baumgartner, Starmont
Carissa Sabers, Maquoketa Valley
Ella Imler, Maquoketa Valley
Ellie Ware, North Linn
Olivia Donlea, East Buchanan
Savannah Nealman, Springville
Emily Armstrong, Alburnett
Lillie Kramer, Central City
Honorable Mention
Jersey Seber, North Linn
Lauren Donlea, East Buchanan
Latyse Smith, Alburnett
Ella Aulwes, Edgewood-Colesburg
Allie Knipper, Maquoketa Valley
Emily Schuchmacher, Starmont
Lauren Wilson, Springville
Sara Reid, Central City