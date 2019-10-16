Turkey Valley defeats NFV

WEST UNION – In an Upper Iowa Conference showdown, North Fayette Valley lost to Turkey Valley at home Tuesday night.
Turkey Valley defeated the TigerHawks in four sets (25-13, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20).
“We struggled to take care of our side,” said NFV head coach Jenny Lee. “We were flat on our feet and weren’t ready to play defense. We started the third game strong with our communication and movement on the court. We were just not able to transfer it to the next set.”
The TigerHawks combined for 35 kills, 31 assists, 54 digs, nine blocks and nine aces.
Team leaders included Julie Mackey with 13 kills and four blocks, Payten Lehmann with 25 assists and 17 digs and thee different players tying with two aces.
NFV is now 5-2 in conference play and 11-14 overall for the season after Tuesday’s loss.
Up next
The TigerHawks will travel to face conference rival Clayton Ridge today.