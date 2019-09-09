CEDAR FALLS – The UNI volleyball team took on the #12 Kentucky Wildcats in the final match of the UNI Invitational on Saturday night. The Panthers fell in three sets (18-25, 20-25, 20-25) and now sit at 2-4 on the season.
The Panthers struggled from the beginning against a tough Wildcat team, offensively the Panthers struggled to get in a rhythm. Karlie Taylor ended the night with 10 kills on 29 total attacks and a team high 11 digs while Kate Busswitz finished with nine kills and a team high .263 hitting percentage.
Rachel Koop finished with 27 assists on the night. Both Baylee Petersen and Abbi Staack recorded sets at libero for the Panthers. The pair combined for 15 digs.
FINAL RESULTS
First Place: Creighton (3-0)
Second Place: Kentucky (2-1)
Third Place: USC (1-2)
Fourth Place: UNI (0-3)
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
MVP: Naomi Hickman, Creighton
Megan Ballenger, Creighton
Madelyn Cole, Creighton
Gabby Curry, Kentucky
Leah Edmond, Kentucky
Emilia Weske, USC
Karlie Taylor, UNI
UP NEXT
The Panthers will travel to Ames, Iowa for a showdown with in-state rival Iowa State inside Hilton Colosseum. Tuesday’s match will begin at 6:30 and can be viewed on CYCLONES TV.