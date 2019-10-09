CHARLES CITY – The woes continue for the Oelwein varsity volleyball team as they lost to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City on the road Tuesday.
The Comets defeated the Huskies in three straight sets (21-25, 9-25, 16-25).
“We started off the match very well, playing competitively and staying with Charles City point-for-point,” said Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen. “We were right in the game and it could have gone either way. I was very pleased with our start, we were fired up, focused and ready to go.”
Andersen said his team could not carry over their performance from the first set into the second and third sets.
“Overall, we had more positives than negatives,” Andersen said. “We used a different lineup, which takes some getting used to, but I thought our effort was improved.”
Falynn Buehler and Naomi Gaede tied for the team lead with five kills. Buehler also led the team with 10 assists, while recording six digs and one ace.
Huskies senior Mahayla Harrison led the team with nine digs and senior Morgan Vawter led the team with two aces.
Oelwein is now 0-5 in conference and 0-29 overall after losing Tuesday’s game at Charles City.
Up next
The Huskies will host Crestwood on Tuesday, Oct. 15, when they will hold a Senior Night event.