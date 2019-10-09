PARKERSBURG – The Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity volleyball team defeated Aplington-Parkersburg on the road Tuesday in a non-conference match.
The Cougars defeated the Falcons in three straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-15).
“We won 3-0, battling through a slow start, but focusing to finish strong,” said Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball coach Tori Sorenson.
Morgan Brandt and Jordan Burrows tied for the team lead with 11 kills. Brandt also led the Cougars with six aces; while contributing two blocks, eight digs and 10 assists. Burrows was second on the team with 17 digs.
Cougars freshman Payten Seehase led the team with 17 assists; while also recording eight digs and three aces.
Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Alivia Lange led the team with 20 digs; and also came away with two assists and two aces.
Cougars senior Cassidy Pagel led the team with four blocks; while also recording one kill and one dig.
Sumner-Fredericksburg is 3-3 in conference and 15-17 overall after Tuesday’s match.
Up next
The Cougars will host North Iowa Cedar League rival Dike-New Hartford for a varsity match today at 7:15 p.m.