FAIRBANK – Coming off a 21-15 season last year; the Wapsie Valley Warriors varsity volleyball team enter this season as the No. 10 ranked team in Class 1A.
Wapsie Valley volleyball head coach Heather Robinson enters her third season as the team’s coach and appreciated the recognition of her team’s preseason ranking.
“That’s great that the state is recognizing the hard work my girls have put in on the offseason,” Robinson said.
The Warriors will count on players such as Lydia Imbrogno and Kaci Beesecker for leadership this season. They also return Kaylee Heinze, McKenna Miller, Becca Platte and Katie Sauerbrei from last year’s squad.
Last season, Imbrogno was second on the team with 226 kills, second with 33 aces and third with 177 assists. Beesecker led the club with 325 assistst, was second with 338 digs, first with 58 aces and third with 155 kills. Miller returns as the team’s leader with 389 digs last year.
Robinson said freshman Brylee Bellis, Emma Jones and Kalvyn Rosengarten will be role players on this year’s team. She added there was some competition prior for spots prior to the season.
During practice, Robinson has been focusing on finding the best mix to put out on the court.
“There are a couple of positions for the taking,” Robinson said. “I like healthy competition within the team.”
Robinson said she thinks the entire Northeast Iowa Cedar League Conference will be very competitive this season.
“We are going to focus on our side of the court, staying strong and consistent,” Robinson said.
The Warriors began their season 2-0 after defeating both West Central and Oelwein at the Oelwein triangular match on Tuesday.