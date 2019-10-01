DECORAH – The Wapsie Valley varsity volleyball team went 5-1, as they finished as the runner-up in the Decorah tournament on Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Clayotn Ridge in their first match in two sets (21-8, 21-15), and then defeated MFL Mar-Mac in two sets (21-12, 21-8) in their second match.
Wapsie Valley defeated Jesup in their third match in two sets (21-15, 21-14), and then defeated Postville in two sets (21-9, 21-5) in their fourth match.
In the semifinals, Wapsie Valley defeated home-court Decorah in two sets (21-18, 21-13).
In the championship round, the Warriors fell short to Mabel-Canton, from Minnesota, in three sets (18-21, 23-21, 8-15).
Wapsie Valley is now 12-8 for the season after competing in the Decorah tournament. They traveled to Dike-New Hartford for a Tuesday night game and will play at Hudson on Thursday.