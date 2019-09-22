WATERLOO – The Class 1A No. 6 ranked Wapsie Valley Warriors varsity volleyball team won two out of their four matches at the Waterloo East tournament on Saturday.
“We played tough competition today and we showed our strength in defense,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Heather Robinson. “The girls keep working hard and keep improving. Communication is key for us and [we] will keep that our focus.”
In the first match, the Warriors defeated Waterloo East in two sets (22-20, 21-19). Team leaders in this match included Kalvyn Rosengarten with 11 kills, Kaci Beesecker with 27 assists and 11 digs. Wapsie Valley recorded two blocks and three aces against Waterloo East.
In the second match, the Warriors lost to Class 1A No. 3 ranked North Tama in two sets (11-21, 17-21). Team leaders in this match included Lydia Imbrogno with six kills and Beesecker with 10 assists and 14 digs. Wapsie Valley combined for two blocks and five aces in this match.
In the third match, the Warriors defeated Class 5A No. 14 ranked Waterloo West in two sets (21-11, 21-17). Team leaders in this match included Imbrogno with six kills and Beesecker with 15 assists and 16 digs. Wapsie Valley combined for two blocks and four aces in this match.
In the fourth match, the Warriors lost to Class 2A No. 9 ranked Hudson in two sets (17-25, 13-25). Team leaders in this match included Imbrogno with nine kills, Beesecker with 13 assists and McKenna Miller with 13 digs. Wapsie Valley recorded no blocks and five aces against Hudson.
Wapsie Valley is now 8-5 for the season after competing in the Waterloo East tournament.
Up next
The Warriors will play next at Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday for a triangular that includes Denver.