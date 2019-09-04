Wapsie Valley sweeps road triangular match

The Wapsie Valley Warriors varsity volleyball team started off their season in style; winning against both West Central and Oelwein at the Oelwein triangular match on Tuesday.
The Warriors started their season with three freshmen in their starting lineup; Kalvyn Rosengarten, Brylee Bellis and Emma Jones.
Wapsie Valley volleyball head coach Heather Robinson said her team started off the night a little rough but were able to click with the newcomers.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” Robinson said. “Once we got on a roll, we went for it. You could see the passion they have for the game. It’s going to be a great season.”
In their first match, the Warriors defeated West Central in two sets (25-18, 25-14). Team leaders for their match against the Blue Devils included Lydia Imbrogno with eight kills, Kaci Beesecker with 23 assists, McKenna Miller with eight digs and Rosengarten with three blocks.
In their second match, Wapsie Valley defeated the Huskies in two sets (25-17, 25-8). Team leaders for their match against Oelwein included Imbrogno with eight kills, Beesecker with 22 assists, Imbrogno with seven digs and Imbrogno with two blocks.
Robinson said she credits her veteran players for leadership.
“Lydia [Imbrogno] and Kaci [Beesecker] have really stepped up and are doing a great job leading this team,” Robinson said.
Up next
Class 1A No. 10 ranked Wapsie Valley begins their season with a 2-0 record after the Oelwein triangular match. They will host Aplington-Parkersburg next Tuesday in their first home match.