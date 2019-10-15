Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wapsie Valley wins both games of Monday triangular

File photo of Lydia Imbrogno, who had 20 kills and 12 digs at the Wartburg College triangular meet on Monday.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

WAVERLY – The Wapsie Valley Warriors volleyball team won both of their matches at the Wartburg College triangular match on Monday.

In their first match, the Warriors defeated Don Bosco in three sets (18-25, 25-15, 15-4). Team leaders in this match included Lydia Imbrogno with 14 kills, McKenna Miller with 19 digs, Kalvyn Rosengarten with two blocks and Kaci Beesecker and Brylee Bellis tying with two aces.

In their second match, the Warriors defeated Tripoli in two straight sets (25-20, 25-9). Team leaders in this match included Rosengarten with seven kills and two blocks, Beesecker with four aces and Miller with 11 digs.

Wapsie Valley is now 2-5 in conference play and 20-14 overall after Monday’s triangular match.

Up next

The Warriors played a match against Union Tuesday night.

Tags