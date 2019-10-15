Wapsie Valley wins both games of Monday triangular

WAVERLY – The Wapsie Valley Warriors volleyball team won both of their matches at the Wartburg College triangular match on Monday.
In their first match, the Warriors defeated Don Bosco in three sets (18-25, 25-15, 15-4). Team leaders in this match included Lydia Imbrogno with 14 kills, McKenna Miller with 19 digs, Kalvyn Rosengarten with two blocks and Kaci Beesecker and Brylee Bellis tying with two aces.
In their second match, the Warriors defeated Tripoli in two straight sets (25-20, 25-9). Team leaders in this match included Rosengarten with seven kills and two blocks, Beesecker with four aces and Miller with 11 digs.
Wapsie Valley is now 2-5 in conference play and 20-14 overall after Monday’s triangular match.
Up next
The Warriors played a match against Union Tuesday night.