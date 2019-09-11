FAIRBANK – The Wapsie Valley varsity volleyball team keeps their perfect record as they defeated Aplington-Parkersburg at home on Tuesday.
The Warriors defeated the Falcons in three sets (25-23, 28-26, 25-13).
Wapsie Valley head coach Heather Robinson said that Aplington-Parkersburg came to play Tuesday night.
“They did a great job keeping us out of system in the first set, but our girls dug deep and were able to fight through adversity and came out on top,” Robinson said. “Defensively, we did a great job. [McKenna] Miller led us in that effort. Kaci [Beesecker] did a great job moving the ball around, which led to [Becca] Platte, [Lydia] Imbrogno and [Kalvyn] Rosengarten having a pretty good night.”
Imbrogno led the Warriors with 14 kills and was second with 13 digs. She also tied for the team-lead with four blocks and four ace serves.
Beesecker led the team with 40 assists; and also contributed three kills, nine digs, one block and two aces.
Miller was the team-leader with 19 digs; and also contributed one kill and was tied for the team lead with four ace serves.
Wapsie Valley improves to a 3-0 record after their Tuesday night win against the Falcons.
“We have to stay consistent and get our passing game where we need it to run the offense we have,” Robinson said. “Great learning experience tonight with us being at home for the first time this season.”
Up next
The Warriors will compete in the Aplington-Parkersburg tournament this Saturday, which starts at 9 a.m.