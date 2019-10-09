FAIRBANK – The Class 1A No. 5 ranked Wapsie Valley Warriors varsity volleyball team lost a close match to North Iowa Cedar League rival Columbus Catholic at home Tuesday.
The Sailors defeated the Warriors in a full five sets (25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15, 10-15). Wapsie Valley held a 2-1 lead after three sets but dropped the final two sets to Columbus Catholic.
Warriors sophomore Lydia Imbrogno led the team with 16 kills; while also contributing two aces, 18 digs and two blocks.
Warriors senior McKenna Miller led the team with 25 digs.
Warriors senior Kaci Beesecker led the team with four aces and was second with 23 digs.
Wapsie Valley is now 1-5 in conference with a 16-13 record
Up next
The Warriors will host Jesup in a North Iowa Cedar League match today, with the varsity match scheduled for 7:30 p.m.