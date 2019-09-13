MAYNARD – The West Central varsity volleyball team has now won five out of their past six matches after defeating Upper Iowa Conference rival Postville at home Thursday.
The Blue Devils defeated Postville in three sets (25-14, 25-19, 25-9) in their home victory.
“My girls had a good night,” said West Central head coach Abby DeGroot. “Aaliyah [Gordon] led with seven kills and Bryleigh [Rouse] had six. Emma [Michels] had 16 digs and Marlee [Squires] had 11. We had good net play tonight with six blocks, Bryleigh with two solo.”
Gordon not only had seven kills; she also had four digs, one block and two ace serves. Rouse had six kills, nine digs and four aces.
West Central improves their season record to 6-5 after their win against Lisbon. Next up is the Jesup tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m.; in which they will play the J-Hawks, North Linn, Central Elkader and Alburnett.