MAYNARD – The West Central Blue Devils varsity volleyball team has now won four out of their last six matches after defeating Upper Iowa Conference rival Turkey Valley on Thursday night at home.
The Blue Devils won their match against Turkey Valley in three straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 26-24).
“We really attacked tonight,” said West Central head coach Abby DeGroot. “We hit from everywhere on the court and that led us to the win. We talked a lot about getting our free balls down and we did that. Our serving can still get better, we had seven missed serves. Overall, very happy with our performance tonight.”
Delaney Carey, Aaliyah Gordon and Bryleigh Rouse each had nine kills in the contests, which was a three-way tie for the team lead. Carey also led the team with four aces.
Junior Marlee Squires led the Blue Devils with 16 assists; and also contributed nine digs, one block and three aces.
Rouse was the team leader with 21 digs, and also had one assist, one block and one ace. Abby Squires was second on the team with 17 digs and led the team with two blocks.
West Central now has a 10-7 record after defeating conference rival Turkey Valley on Thursday.
Up next
The Blue Devils will compete in the West Delaware tournament today, which begins at 9 a.m. Other teams in the tournament include East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Independence, Maquoketa Valley, Starmont and Vinton-Shellsburg.