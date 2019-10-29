WINTHROP – The West Central Blue Devils defeated Don Bosco at East Buchanan High School in the Class 1A, Region 6 quarterfinals Monday night.
West Central defeated Don Bosco in four sets (25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 29-27).
“My girls never gave up and played with heart,” said West Central volleyball coach Abby DeGroot. “Our defense did well getting points tonight.”
The Blue Devils combined for 45 kills, 40 assists, 66 digs, 12 blocks and seven aces in their win.
Team leaders for West Central included Bryleigh Rouse with 20 kills and 18 digs, Marlee Squires with 30 assists and Aaliyah Gordon with four blocks. Gordon and Marlee Squires tied for the team lead with two aces each.
West Central is now 20-12 for the season, which is their best record since 2005.
Up next
The Blue Devils will play against the Wapsie Valley Warriors at Wapsie Valley High School in the regional semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.