WINTHROP – The West Central Blue Devils defeated the East Buchanan Buccaneers in the Class 1A, Region 6 first round on Tuesday at Winthrop.
The Blue Devils defeated the Buccaneers in four sets (25-20, 15-25, 25-21, 28-26).
West Central combined for 36 kills, 33 assists, 65 digs, 12 blocks and six aces.
Junior Marlee Squires led West Central with 14 kills and 20 assists, while tying Bryleigh Rouse and Taylor Carey with 13 digs. Aaliyah Gordon led the team with four blocks.
East Buchanan combined for 28 kills, 22 assists, 81 digs, nine blocks and seven aces.
Team leaders for East Buchanan included Alexa Riniker with 11 kills, Lauren Donlea with 19 assists and four blocks, Olivia Donlea with 19 digs and Cheyenne Syhlman with three aces.
East Buchanan finishes their season with a 4-25 record after their elimination loss to West Central. The Blue Devils are now 19-12 for the season.
Up next
West Central will take on Don Bosco in the second round of the Class 1A, Region 6 tournament at East Buchanan High School on Monday at 7 p.m.