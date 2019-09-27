West Central defeats Kee

MAYNARD – The West Central varsity volleyball team defeated Kee at home on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils won against Kee in four sets (25-17, 25-10, 23-25, 25-18).
“We won in four,” said West Central volleyball head coach Abby DeGroot. “We needed to continue to hit and be ready for the junk ball. We got caught watching the game.”
Team leaders for West Central included Bryleigh Rouse with 12 kills, Taylor Carey with 16 digs and Marlee Squires with 13 assists and five aces.
West Central is now has a 3-2 conference record and a 13-10 overall record after defeating Kee on Thursday.
Up next
The Blue Devils will compete in the Dunkerton tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. Other schools competing at Dunkerton include BCLUW, Clarksville, Clear Creek-Amana, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville and Turkey Valley.