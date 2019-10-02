ELKADER – In a close match, the West Central varsity volleyball team defeated Upper Iowa Conference rival Central Elkader on the road Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils defeated Central Elkader in five sets (22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11).
“We played well and kept swinging,” said West Central volleyball coach Abby DeGroot. “Very happy with my girls.”
West Central combined for 45 kills, 43 assists, 97 digs, 10 blocks and nine ace serves Tuesday.
Junior Bryleigh Rouse led the team with 20 kills and was second with 19 digs and two aces.
Junior Marlee Squires led the team with 30 assists; and also contributed eight kills, 14 digs and two aces. She and Abby Squires tied for the team lead with four blocks.
Sophomore Emma Michels led the team with 32 digs, and junior Delaney Carey led the team with five aces.
West Central is now 17-11 overall, with a 4-2 conference record.
Up next
The Blue Devils will host North Fayette Valley next Tuesday, with the freshman game starting at 5:30 p.m. The junior varsity and varsity games will follow.