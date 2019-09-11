DELHI – The West Central varsity volleyball team won two out of their three games at the Maquoketa Valley quad match on Tuesday.
In the Blue Devils first match; they defeated Lisbon in three sets (19-25, 25-10, 18-16). Aaliyah Gordon had 10 kills and Emma Michaels had 16 digs in the match.
“We played tough and kept swinging,” said West Central head coach Abby DeGroot. “We came from behind [to win] game three. I am so happy with the effort from my girls.”
West Central lost to MFL Mar-Mac in two sets (22-25, 17-25) in their second match. Bryleigh Rouse had six kills and Michels had nine digs against the Bulldogs.
“We came out flat and didn’t get to swing as much because our passing went down,” DeGroot said. “We are learning that we need to keep swinging or we won’t be able to get the win.”
In the Blue Devils third and final match; they defeated home-court Maquoketa Valley in two sets (25-12, 25-23).
Gordon had four kills; while Rouse and Marlee Squires had three kills. Michels led the way with 10 digs; while Taylor Carey had six digs against the Wildcats.
“We played well, and it was the third match of the night for us,” DeGroot said. “We were definitely tired. I’m happy overall with the night.”
West Central improves their season record to 5-5 after the Maquoketa Valley quad match on Tuesday.
Up next
West Central hosts Postville at home today at 5:30 p.m. They will also compete in the Jesup tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m.