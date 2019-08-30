MAYNARD – In preparation for the volleyball season; West Central hosted a triangular scrimmage with Waterloo Christian and Clarksville on Thursday.
West Central played Waterloo Christian first and then played Clarksville second.
West Central volleyball coach Abby Whittenbaugh said she was happy with her team’s effort and excited to start games next Tuesday.
“We came out a little flat and sluggish, sometimes to be expected due to the fact of not keeping score,” Whittenbaugh said. “We did however work out some kinks and ended strong. Our second match against Clarksville went much better. We got into a flow and really started hitting and made some good defensive plays.”
The Blue Devils will open up their regular season in Oelwein on Tuesday in a triangular match with the Huskies and Wapsie Valley.