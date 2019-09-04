West Central splits at Oelwein triangular match

The West Central varsity volleyball team lost to Wapsie Valley and defeated Oelwein at the Oelwein triangular match on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils fell to Wapsie Valley in two sets (18-25, 14-25) in the first match. Team leaders for the match against the Warriors included Bryleigh Rouse and Marlee Squires tying with three kills, Marlee Squires with four assists, Emma Michels with four digs, Rouse with two blocks and Taylor Carey with one ace.
“We came out nervous and a little tentative to swing,” said West Central volleyball head coach Abby DeGroot. “Our serving errors did not help us. They are ranked tenth and it shows, [because] they have good middles and we couldn’t get a block on them.”
West Central defeated Oelwein in three sets (16-25, 25-9, 15-6) in the second match. Team leaders for the match against the Huskies included Aaliyah Gordon and Rouse tying with four kills, Marlee Squires with 12 assists, Marlee Squires with four digs, Marlee Squires with two blocks and Abby Squires with seven aces.
DeGroot said she was happy on how her team came back against Oelwein after losing the first set.
“We started off strong in the first game and let a six-point lead slip away,” DeGroot said. “We backed down and stopped swinging in the first game. Our serve receive struggled, but after that first game, my girls came to life. We started to swing and take advantage of free balls. We ended up with only one kill error and only three missed serves.”
Up next
West Central begins their season 1-1 after the Tuesday triangular match in Oelwein. They will travel to MFL Mar-Mac for a road match on Thursday.