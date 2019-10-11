CALMAR – The West Central varsity volleyball team defeated Upper Iowa Conference rival South Winneshiek on the road Thursday.
The Blue Devils defeated the Warriors in three straight sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-21).
Junior Bryleigh Rouse led West Central with seven kills; and also contributed eight digs and one block.
Junior Isabella Eitel led the Blue Devils with 11 assists; and also contributed five digs.
Junior Marlee Squires led the team with 15 digs and two aces; and also recorded six kills and two blocks.
Freshman Abby Squires led the team with three blocks and also recorded five digs and six kills.
Sophomore Emma Michels had one assists, 14 digs and one ace.
West Central now has a 5-3 conference record and a 18-12 overall record after Thursday’s win.
Up next
The Blue Devils will be off next week and travel to East Buchanan for a non-conference match on Tuesday, Oct. 22.