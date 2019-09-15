JESUP – West Central’s volleyball team battled tough foes at the Jesup round-robin tournament on Saturday and finished 3-2 for the day.
“We beat [three] teams which was awesome, we ended up third out of six,” Coach Abby DeGroot said, but added they could have won more had they gone “all the way.”
West Central and Jesup each began the day 6-5 in games.
After falling to Jesup in two games in overtime to start the day, 22-24 and 21-23, they came back strong against South Winneshiek (which began the day 0-9) in two games, 21-7 and 21-11.
The Blue Devils overcame a first-game loss against North Linn to win their third match, 17-21, 23-21 and 15-8.
“We were able to get up and swinging, be more aggressive [on free balls],” Coach Abby DeGroot said. This, and pushing the ball to power hitters such as junior and three-year starter Bryleigh Rouse led to the comeback over North Linn.
West Central kept that momentum in its fourth match and staved off Central Elkader in two, 21-18 and 24-22.
Despite a strong start for the Blue Devils who won their first game over Alburnett 21-18, the Pirates fought back and held down their opponents’ score to win games two and three 21-9 and 15-9.
“We just need to keep attacking,” DeGroot said. “That’s why we got beat by both Jesup and Alburnett. We just got stuck free balling or overpassing so we really need to work on that.
West Central was missing their libero due to an emergency surgery unrelated to the sport.
“We had people playing back row that normally don’t [and] had some learning curves today but we will get better,” said DeGroot.
Up next
The Blue Devils now have a 9-7 record as they move on to play Turkey Valley at home on Thursday and travel to West Delaware High School on Saturday.