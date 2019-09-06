MONONA – The West Central varsity volleyball team won their first set, but ultimately fell to MFL Mar-Mac on the road Thursday.
After West Central won the first set 26-24, MFL Mar-Mac proceeded to win three sets in a row (25-11, 25-20, 25-23) to win the match.
“We played well, and our passing was much better than Tuesday night,” said West Central volleyball head coach Abby DeGroot. “We just couldn’t get the ball to go down. We dug ourselves into a hole each game and we just couldn’t fight back. I’m very happy with our effort. We get a chance to play them again Tuesday night at Maquoketa Valley in a quad [match].”
Marlee Squires and Bryleigh Rouse tied for the team lead with 10 kills, with Squires also leading the team with 13 assists and five aces. Emma Michels had a team-high 13 digs; while Aaliyah Gordon, Rouse and Squires each had two blocks apiece.
West Central now sets at a 1-2 record after their loss to MFL Mar-Mac. They play next on Saturday at the North Tama tournament, which starts at 9 a.m.