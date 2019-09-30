DUNKERTON – The West Central varsity volleyball team won their first three matches at the Dunkerton tournament on Saturday, before falling to Class 1A No. 13 ranked BCLUW in the semifinal game.
“My girls played very well, and I am very happy with the effort,” said West Central volleyball coach Abby DeGroot. “We did a good job of adjusting to hitters to better our block and back row play.”
In their first match, the Blue Devils defeated Northwood-Kensett in three sets (17-21, 21-11, 15-12). Team leaders for this match included Bryleigh Rouse with seven kills and four blocks, Marlee Squires with 17 assists and four aces and Taylor Carey with 13 digs.
In their second match, the Blue Devils defeated home-court Dunkerton in two sets (21-13, 21-19). Team leaders for this match included Rouse with seven kills and eight digs and Marlee Squires with 12 assists and one ace. Aaliyah Gordon and Rouse tied with two blocks against the Raiders.
In their third match, the Blue Devils defeated Clarksville in two sets (21-16, 21-9). Team leaders for this match included Rouse with 10 kills, Marlee Squires with nine assists and 12 digs and Abby Squires with two blocks. Emma Michels and Marlee Squires tied for two blocks in this match.
In the semifinal match, West Central lost to BCLUW in two sets (13-25, 19-25). Team leaders for this match included Taylor Carey and Abby Squires tying with three kills, Marlee Squires with eight assists and two aces and Abby Squires with three blocks. Gordon, Michels and Rouse tied with seven digs against BCLUW.
West Central is now 16-11 after going 3-1 in the Dunkerton tournament on Saturday.
Up next
The Blue Devils will travel to Central Elkader today for a match, with start time at 5:30 p.m.