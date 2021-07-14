FAIRBANK — Jordan Rubner’s final prep baseball contest on Wednesday ended where he grew up on the baseball diamond — behind home plate as a catcher.
“Catching has always been important for me, to me,” the Wapsie Valley senior said. “I’ve been catching since I was in first grade. I caught for my club team and everything freshman and sophomore year, too, just not for the team.”
In Rubner’s freshman and sophomore year, Connor Franzen was entrenched in the spot on the high school team.
Rubner started catching because he and his older brother entered baseball together and his older brother decided to catch. So he followed.
“I took it up a little after he did. When he got to high school, he switched to third base,” Rubner said. “I stuck with it then because I liked it — I knew the position.”
“We used to work together as catchers in USSSA ball,” classmate Tyler Ott said. “He’s developed a lot since then, even since high school, and has gotten better each year.”
Rubner was behind the plate for five or six of Ott’s wins the past two years, including three this season.
“He’s been good at (being the director),” Ott said. “Obviously, he’s the one giving us pitches — he’s the general on the field. He’s the one who sees it all.”
That is why Rubner liked his position so much — control of the game. However, it’s not out of arrogance. Though he calls it “a big power, I guess,” Rubner is more interested in the nuances of the position and working with pitchers to create the best defense for Wapsie Valley.
“Sometimes, he’ll see something I won’t see when I’m throwing, or the same with others,” teammate Brady Sauerbrei said. “If he calls a pitch you normally wouldn’t think of throwing, we trust him that it’s a good call.”
Rubner also closed with a .308 batting average in 35 games, his best one-season average through his five-year career. It was .250 in 48 at-bats last season.
“Batting has not always come easy to me,” Rubner said. “I struggled a lot when I was younger and improved a lot in high school. It comes with finding what works for you, things you can improve on. Even as a senior I’m still learning so much about batting.”