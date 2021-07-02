The Warriors evened their record at .500 by scoring 11 runs in the final three innings of a 12-6 win at Janesville on Thursday.
Trevor Sauerbrei went 3 for 4 with a run batted in and three runs scored.
Tyler Ott (two doubles, two runs), Jordan Rubner (two doubles) and Jacob Schoer each collected
two hits.
Rubner drove in three, Schoer drove in two and Ott drove in one.
Justus Kelley earned the win in relief, allowing just two walks and a hit over two innings. He struck out three.
UP NEXT: The Warriors return to action at home on Monday taking on West Fork (12-11, 8-6 in the Top of Iowa-East) at 6 p.m.