The visitors struck first.
The home team struck back and kept striking until Mother Nature struck last.
Wapsie Valley beat West Fork, 9-2, in six innings Monday in Fairbank as a lightning storm ended the game in the bottom of the sixth.
The Warriors (15-16) matched the Warhawks’ two runs in the first inning, then added three in the second, two in the fourth and one apiece in the third and fifth.
Garrett Barnes went 3 for 4 with four runs batted in and Jordan Rubner homered while going 2 for 3 and driving in three.
Brody Stark went 2 for 3 and Trevor Sauerbrei homered as well. Ethan Oltrogge doubled.
Traeton Sauerbrei allowed seven hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.