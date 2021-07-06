Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The visitors struck first.

The home team struck back and kept striking until Mother Nature struck last.

Wapsie Valley beat West Fork, 9-2, in six innings Monday in Fairbank as a lightning storm ended the game in the bottom of the sixth.

The Warriors (15-16) matched the Warhawks’ two runs in the first inning, then added three in the second, two in the fourth and one apiece in the third and fifth.

Garrett Barnes went 3 for 4 with four runs batted in and Jordan Rubner homered while going 2 for 3 and driving in three.

Brody Stark went 2 for 3 and Trevor Sauerbrei homered as well. Ethan Oltrogge doubled.

Traeton Sauerbrei allowed seven hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Tags

Trending Food Videos