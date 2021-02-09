FAIRBANK — Beat a team one time.
Beat a team one hundred times.
At some point, adjustments need to be made. Even in victory.
A couple smaller ones allowed Wapsie Valley to overtake Hudson in a 70-57 Northern Iowa Cedar League East division contest Monday.
“We’re improving every night … and a week from tonight we open the tournament,” head coach Marty McKowen said. “We have to get ourselves ready to go, because the third season happens.”
The Warriors (14-4, 11-4 NICL) led from the tip, but couldn’t shake a game Pirates squad the home team bested by 18 nearly a month ago until the second quarter.
Andrew Westpfahl sank a 3-pointer, registered a steal and grabbed a defensive rebound during a seven-point spurt that pushed the home team ahead 28-19, but even then, the Pirates (4-14, 4-12) still scrapped.
During the quarter’s final few minutes, however, the Warriors’ longtime head coach tweaked his offensive strategy. It led Wapsie Valley to an 11-point (39-28) halftime lead that grew to as many as 16 (48-32) and never dropped under 12 points.
“They did a great job of trapping our point guard, getting the ball out of his hands,” McKowen said. “When you’re trying to run some of your set plays and specials, if your point guard doesn’t have it, you can’t run it. So we made some adjustments by attacking the high post area and turning to dump it inside.
“I was proud oof the kids for being able to make those adjustments to get it done.”
Hudson’s 1-3-1 trap worked in increments to frustrate the Warriors. A lot of the push through it in the opening 16 minutes was because the home team’s front line is 6-foot-6 (Mason Harter), 6-4 (Gunner Meyer) and 6-3 (Parker Landsgard) and trapping can only do so much.
“We’ve been trapped like that before,” Harter said. “We just had to adjust and overcome it.”
Wapsie Valley’s high-post-centric change also cleared out the lane. Meyer often moved out to the 3-point line in an effort to open the floor, and both Harter and Landsgard directed traffic from the free-throw line.
“We made the decision to start screening, have someone cut through to screen the backside,” Landsgard said. “That opened it up and gave us a lot more baskets near the rim. It became fun down in the post.”
Open layups flowed more freely in the second half. Tyler Ott’s steal and score on the Fastbreak put the Warriors up 48-32 in the third, and he added another fastbreak layup for a 54-39 advantage.
Meyer and Blayde Bellis sank consecutive 3-pointers for a 64-46 lead before McKowen began emptying his bench.
“One of the things you have to do against something like that (trap) is make two guys guard you, kick it and then make two guys guard you again (when you get the ball back),” McKowen said. “By that time, you’re going to get a wide open 3 or get the post player an open touch.”
It wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the defending Class 1A champions. Wapsie Valley allowed eight offensive rebounds and gave up a handful of second-chance points to Hudson, but getting 47 points, 17 rebounds (eight from Harter) and a pair of blocks (one from Harter, one from Landsgard) from its frontcourt aided in overcoming that.
Harter and Meyer scored 16 apiece and Landsgard added 15.
“They got some second-chance points, and we have to fix that,” Landsgard said. “That’s not a matter of Xs and Os; it’s just get a body on someone. It’s hustle … that’s your mindset. You don’t need skills to hustle.”