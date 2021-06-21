The Warriors gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh but did enough to collect a 7-6 victory in eight innings Friday at MFL MarMac.
Tucker Ladeburg got the win in relief. He pitched 1 2/3 innings with two hits, two earned runs, two walks, two hit batters and a strikeout.
Trevor Sauerbrei went 6 1/3 innings in the starts, allowing three hits and five walks. He struck out nine.
Garrett Barnes went 3 for 5 with two runs while Tyler Ott was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Brady Benning, Brady Sauerbrei and Trevor Sauerbrei each picked up an RBI. Benning and Brady Sauerbrei both stole a base.
The Warriors softball team lost 8-1 at Waverly on Friday.