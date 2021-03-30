A pandemic prevented the run from continuing.
Now that they’re back on the track, Justin Davie’s boys want to push harder.
Davie’s squad has much of its firepower back from a 2019 squad which placed ninth at state, because most of his athletes at state were sophomores two years ago. Northern Iowa signee and senior Trevor Sauerbrei and junior Gunner Meyer accrued 17 of the team’s 23 points.
Sauerbrei’s classmates Blayde Bellis, Ethan Oltrogge and Tyler Ott were heavily involved in the relay events at state.
“So from that point you can look and say, ‘Hey when those guys are seniors they have a chance to be pretty good,’” Davie said. “But having that year off ... are they going to take the same two-year jump they would have with a season last year? You don’t really know.”
Sauerbrei and Meyer believe the program can.
“We were all definitely disappointed. Not just individually — as a team, we had high hopes, too,” Sauerbrei said. “Now we’re ready to come back and do what we wanted to last year.”
“As a team, I think we can go really far. I want to win as a team, more importantly. If I win as an individual, it helps the team more.”
The Warriors won their 10th district championship over 14 seasons in 2019, backed by the state qualification of three relays — the 400- and 800-meter, and sprint medley. The senior class runs 12 deep for Davie and many have their marks across the spectrum of events.
“Leaders are leaders whether they are fourth, first, eighth or 12th on the team,” Davie said. “Our senior class has had a lot of different experiences in a lot of different sports. I’m excited to get out and see what we can do.”
At some point, there is a sigh: “We just need a meet.”
Wapsie Valley practiced for nearly three weeks before Tuesday’s meet at Sumner-Fredericksburg. Most area schools began their season Tuesday, but a veteran team without something to aspire to soon becomes antsy.
Yet the long period before a full meet allowed Davie and the coaching staff to evaluate a large group more. The Warriors have 45 on their roster, more than the program has seen in Davie’s tenure.
The throwers and hurdlers are groups he’s seen some early surprises from.
“I think we have the opportunity to put together some depth and have some nice things,” Davie said. “It’s kind of like a puzzle — we have to figure out how to fit the pieces together at the end of the year.”
Warriors girls welcome large turnout
It’s a small returning core, but a large group of athletes getting to go for the first time has Duane Foster “really excited.”
The girls head coach has 32 athletes out for track, with 22 of them coming from the freshman and sophomore class that didn’t get to participate in high school or middle school last year.
“There are a lot of new faces and it will be somewhat of a surprise this year with not having a season last year,” Foster added. “We only have one returnee who participated at state.
“It’s going to be fun. I’ve enjoyed practices so far.”
Junior Sydnie Martin placed 14th in the 400-meter dash at the Class 1A meet as a freshman after qualifying through the district meet. She placed 23rd at the Class 1A 2020 cross-country meet and will provide middle distance and distance help alongside freshman Ava VanDaele, who placed 24th at state.
“She’s a good leader and the girls really enjoy being around her,” Fister said of Martin. “We have good leaders with all our upperclassmen, too.”
Other returnees for the Warriors include seniors Emma Cutsforth and Courtney Schmitz and juniors Mary Bodensteiner and Ellie Neil.
The influx of all the new blood has invigorated the veteran girls coach.
“They enjoy practice, enjoy seeing the progress,” he said. “Usually after three or four weeks of practice, you get in that lull of ‘It’s practice. I don’t want to be here.’ But they’ve worked hard, had fun. I’m excited about that.”
Alongside that sentiment, Foster has told the kids to not bring expectations into the first few meets.
“Our expectations are just practice-based right now,” he said of the mantra. “Showing up, working hard, trying to get better. We’re ready to get on the track after close to a month of practice.”