Wapsie Valley’s Jaylin May slides home safely during a Northeast Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader against Hudson on Monday in Fairbank.

 Gidal Kaiser/Oelwein Daily Register

Wapsie Valley falls twice to Hudson

FAIRBANK — Every team has cracks.

Wapsie Valley scored four runs in the sixth inning of game two before falling to Hudson 10-6 and being swept by the Northeast Iowa Cedar League East leaders Monday.

The Pirates (22-4, 13-1) won the opener, 10-0.

The Warriors trailed 9-0 going into the bottom of the second and picked up two runs, then added four in the sixth for a 9-6 deficit. Wapsie Valley (8-18, 3-11) totaled 13 hits, with Lydia Imbrogno going 3 for 6 with two doubles.

Reagan Barnes and Ellie Neil collected two hits apiece.

Jaylin May drove in two, stole two bases and scored two runs. Sydnie drove in a run and stole a base. Neil and Kali Lampe (1 for 1) each drove in a run.

UP NEXT: The Warriors travel to Vinton-Shellsburg (8-21) on Thursday for a doubleheader that begins at 5:30 p.m.

NFV splits with Turkey Valley

JACKSON JCT. — The TigerHawks gave the Trojans only their second Upper Iowa Conference loss Monday in Jackson Junction to earn a split. Turkey Valley won, 7-2, and NFV won, 6-2. No TigerHawks statistics were available as of press time.

UP NEXT: NFV (9-14) travel to Kee (10-15) today for a doubleheader that begins at 5:30 p.m..

Starmont softball faces Easton Valley

The Stars played a Tri-Rivers doubleheader Monday at Miles. No results were available as of press time.

— Gidal Kaiser

