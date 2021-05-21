DES MOINES — Sydnie Martin knew she had more.
So despite having to run a 400 heat later, the junior pushed herself as the anchor leg of Wapsie Valley’s Class 1A 3,200-meter relay Thursday evening during the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium.
The Warriors benefitted. Martin helped Wapsie Valley jump two spots, win their heat and place 11th overall in a time of 10 minutes, 21.59 seconds.
“The adrenaline definitely got to me,” she said a few minutes after teammates Brylee Bellis, Brooklyn Etringer and Ava VanDaele mobbed her at the finish line.
“The first leg felt good and I thought, ‘What the heck, let’s see what we can do,’” Martin added. “Kinda kicked it in around 600 meters and let ’er fly.”
Martin later was 15th in the 400 in 1:03.44.
Martin’s individual time of 2:28.98 brought the team up from third to first in their heat, and from 13th to 11th overall. It leapt from 10th in the heat to third as Ava VanDaele took the baton from Brooklyn Etringer and clocked a 2:32.96.
“That’s frickin awesome that we ran that,” VanDaele said. “I’ve never had a feeling so good in my life. I’m so proud of our team.”
Added Etringer, who ran 2:43.67, “I went into this season thinking I’d never run an 800 or a 4x8 leg and then coach (Duane Foster) put me with this team and it’s the most amazing thing I’ve been part of.”
Brylee Bellis ran a 2:35.96 to maintain the team’s pace and standing in the heat, then handed off to Martin.
“This is super-exciting,” Bellis said. “We’ve pushed each other every step of the way and wanted to get better each time.”
Martin brought it in as the trio stood near the finish line and screamed their approval.
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Martin said. “(Foster) put this relay together about halfway through the season, and I’m so proud of where we ended.”
In other Class 1A finals Thursday, Starmont’s Kenna Meisgeier placed 18th in the 3,000 (11:41.81), Starmont’s Macy Hiemes placed 19th (14 feet, 6.5 inches) in the long jump and East Buchanan’s Lacy Anderegg was 20th (1402) and Starmont’s Addison Popham placed 22nd in the shot put (32-7.5).
The Warrior boys 3,200 relay placed 16th (8:40.3).
Wapsie Valley’s boys shuttle hurdle relay won their heat but were later disqualified because one of the legs left too early.
West Central’s Aaliyah Gordon placed 20th (27.66) in the 200 preliminaries.