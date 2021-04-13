The Warriors hired Kayla Ott on Monday to replace Justin Davies as girls basketball head coach. Ott has experience as an assistant coach in girls basketball and volleyball at Wapsie Valley and is a second-grade teacher.
She played at Coe College (Kayla Lincoln, 2008-2011) and prepped at West Central. Ott helped lead the Kohawks to the Division III Sweet 16 as a senior.
Boys Golf
Crestwood 188, Oelwein 228
No individual Huskies scores were reported from Monday’s round in Crestwood.
Starmont 186, Maquoketa Valley 196
No individual Stars scores were reported from Monday’s round at Hart Ridge Golf Course.
Union 184, Jesup 208
Union’s Lincoln Mehlert won medalist honors with a 39 and TJ Freeland (45) was second during Monday’s round at Jesup Golf & Country Club. The J-Hawks’ scoring quartet consisted of Jack Miller (49), Alex Flaherty (51), Brayden Menuey (53) and Gavin Nolan (55).
Girls Golf
Alburnett 247, E. Buch 267
East Buchanan fell by 20 during Monday’s round in Alburnett.
Ally Joyce (59), Jaeden Hellenthal (66), Kiera Hellenthal (69) and Maya Huegel (73) were the J-Hawks’ scoring quartet.
Jesup 236, Union 267
Alexis Harris (53) earned medalist honors as the J-Hawks won their first meet of the season Monday at the Jesup Golf & Country Club. Kalista Schutte (58) was runner-up and Rachel Clayberg (60) and Gracie Jobinske (65) rounded out the scoring.
Starmont girls 2nd at Maquoketa Valley
The Stars shot a 215 on Monday at Hart Ridge Golf Course. Monticello was first with a 193. Starmont’s Sydney Baumgartner tied for fourth with a 50. Tatum Happel (54), Mariah Burington (55) and Emily Schuchmacher (56) finished out the scoring quartet.
Track and field
Wapsie Valley competes at D-NH
The Warriors placed third in the 400-meter relay in 44.21 seconds and fifth in the 800 relay (1:33.23) at the Eastern Iowa Classic on Monday hosted by Iowa City West.