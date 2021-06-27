Liz Bergman practically screamed Ellie Neil’s name.
Seconds later, the Wapsie Valley head coach ran out to check on her junior pitcher.
They shared a laugh after Bergman huddled her team and Neil and the Warriors held on to beat Oelwein, 4-2, on Friday at the Oelwein Veteran’s Sports Complex.
“We played our best ball tonight,” Bergman said. “This is how we can play all the time.”
Neil was hit by a comeback hit off the bat of Oelwein’s Nicole Lenz top open the bottom of the seventh with Wapsie Valley ahead by four runs.
The Huskies (10-11) made it a game with a two-out rally but couldn’t get more across as a week that started with such promise ended in disappointment for Bob Lape’s club, according to the coach.
Neil coaxed groundouts from Lenz and Jillian Prouty before Naomi Gaede singled. Zoey Reisner followed with another single. Kennedy Lape brought in a pair with a shot to center field, but Emma Smock ended the game with a groundout.
“I heard (Sydney) but my mask was in the way,” Neil said of being hit by Lenz’s batted ball. “I just turned around and there (the ball) was, so I just fired it over there and luckily it was in time.
“I just settled down, refocused and knew to just keep pitching because I had my team behind me to back me up.”
Oelwein garnered seven hits in the contest, but three didn’t come until there were two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Huskies opened their week with a 16-hit, 10-8 upset of Northeast Iowa Conference foe Charles City. Lape’s club split a conference doubleheader with Waukon but put down 18 hits.
Then came a two-hit, 3-2 conference loss to New Hampton on Thursday and Friday’s output. Oelwein left eight runners on and didn’t put runners on until there were two outs in four of the five innings Huskies reached base.
“Faded fast,” Lape said of the last half of the week. “Can’t find base hits — not enough confidence at the plate right now.”
Wapsie Valley (8-16) went up 1-0 in the top of the first when Lydia Imbrogno doubled home Peyton Curley. The Warriors added two off Kennedy Lape in the second as Neil cracked a two-run double. Courtney Schmitz (single) and Natalie Gray (error) came home for a 3-0 advantage.
Wapsie Valley scored its final run as Schmitz grounded out to score Matthias. The Warriors garnered five of their six hits in the first four frames.
“We can hit the ball. People don’t realize … your record is just a number,” Bergman said. “It doesn’t show how true your team really is. Our team is a great team, and that record does not show how we can play.”
Neil scattered seven hits but walked just one and struck out seven. She went to her changeup a lot, which threw off the Huskies and led to most of the strikeouts.
“I think my coach saw it was working a lot, so she had me throw it more and more,” Neil said.
Added Bergman, “She has a great changeup and with certain teams … it’s good to have a lot of offspeed pitches to throw off the batters. She worked in a lot of good pitches today, and they all worked well.”
Lape allowed just six hits and two earned runs, with a walk. She struck out four and provided the only runs batted in for the home team. Reisner went 2 for 4.
Imbrogno and Neil each doubled. Neil (two), Imbrogno and Schmitz provided the RBI.
Wapsie Valley ended the week with a pair of losses at the North Linn tournament, 9-3 to North Linn and 9-4 to Wapello. Neil homered and garnered two hits and two RBI while Matthias accrued three hits and Schmitz snagged two.