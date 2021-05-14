The Warriors boys track team placed second with 136 points at the Class 1A District 6 meet Thursday in Grundy Center. Wapsie Valley won seven events and qualified three individuals and six relays for the state meet in Des Moines next week.
Trevor Sauerbrei won the 200- and 400-meter dashes, Gunner Meyer won the high jump and was second in the 110 hurdles and Dawson Schmit was second in the 400 hurdles.
The Warriors won the 400, 1,600, sprint medley and sprint hurdle relays. They were second in the 800 relay and earned an at-large bid in the 3,200 relay.
“We had a fantastic night at districts with some amazing performances turned in by all our athletes,” head coach Justin Davie said. “Our fans were amazing and it was an electric atmosphere.
“I’m extremely proud of the preparation and performance of all our athletes that participated but also to the team members that attended to help out and cheer.”
Wapsie Valley’s girls earned a runner-up automatic qualifier with Ava VanDaele in the 1,500 and five at-large berths — Sydnie Martin in the 400 and the 1,600, 3,200, sprint medley and distance medley relays.
West Central’s girls won the 800 and sprint medley relays and were runner-up in the 400 for automatic spots. Aaliyah Gordon was given an at-large berth in the 200 and the 1,600 relay was also given an at-large berth.
At the Class 1A District 3 meet in Edgewood, Starmont’s Keegan McTaggart won the high jump and Macy Hiemes won the long jump to automatically qualify for the Stars.
Other Stars girls to qualify aside from Hiemes were Addison Popham in the discus and shot put, Regan Parkin the discus, Kenna Meisgeier in the 3,000 run and the 3,200 relay.
East Buchanan’s Noah Valenzuela won the boys 1,600 and was second in the 800; the Buccaneers distance medley was runner-up.
Lacy Anderegg was second in the long jump and Lauren Donlea was runner-up in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles for the East Buchanan girls.