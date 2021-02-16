Wapsie Valley began defense of its Class 1A championship with a 62-13 win in the Class 1A Substate 3 quarterfinals Monday in Fairbank.
Wapsie Valley (17-4) scored double-digits in each quarter and held Central Elkader to less than its first-quarter total of 15 points. Parker Landsgard netted 14 points and Kobe Risse added nine as the hosts shot 46 percent from the field and saw six players score more than five points.
Risse added seven assists and Blayde Bellis contributed eight points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Mason Harter added nine points, nine rebounds and three steals.
North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 24
The TigerHawks (18-4) scored 38 first-half points and held the Pirates to single digits in three of four quarters Monday in West Union.
Kole Johnson and Tanner Johnson scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, and Jonah Moore added eight. North Fayette Valley shot 48 percent (26 for 54) from the field. Ben Miller and Dane Schott each chipped in seven points; Schott collected six rebounds.
Kole Johnson and Grant Stolka each nabbed six rebounds as well. The TigerHawks forced 25 turnovers, with 22 steals.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, West Central 19
The Rebels (15-3) held the Blue Devils (4-18) to two points in the first quarter and none in the third in a Class 1A Substate 3 quarterfinal Monday in Reinbeck.
Aidan Nelson scored nine points and grabbed three steals in his final game for West Central and Brook Ingels added six points.