LA PORTE CITY — Myriad hits.
Solid pitching.
Good baserunning.
This is the team they know.
Wapsie Valley rebounded from a three-game losing streak with a Northeast Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader sweep of Union Community on Wednesday. The Warriors (7-9, 3-5) accumulated 20 hits, 17 steals and six doubles during the 10-5, 15-0 twinbill.
“We hit tonight and we pitched very well,” head coach Tom Joecken said. “We have some momentum going into a tough nonconference game with North Linn on Friday.”
Wapsie Valley scored nine runs in the first four innings in Game 1, putting up two in the first, four in the third and three in the fourth to keep extending the lead.
Kane Schmitz ran into a bit of trouble when he allowed four in the sixth, but Tyler Ott came in and shut the home team down from there.
He went 1 2/3 innings of relief to close out the opener, then went a four-inning complete game in the second game. He allowed five hits over 5 2/3 innings but walked only one and struck out 12.
“It went pretty good (on the mound),” Ott said. “Past couple games I’ve pitched, I’ve struggled a little bit. But I was able to come back in these two games and find my old self pitching again. It was nice.”
Schmitz cruised through his first five innings and ended with five hits allowed, five earned runs and four walks. He struck out seven.
“It was good to see Tyler pitching well and Kane did a nice job pitching, settled in nice,” Joecken said. “It was good to see our pitchers throwing strikes.”
Offensively, Garrett Barnes went 4 for 5 with four runs, three runs batted in, three walks, two doubles and a steal.
Brody Stark stole four bases in the first game and went 3 for 5 with three runs. Brady Benning, Ott, Ethan Oltrogge, Jordan Rubner and Trevor Sauerbrei each amassed two hits; Sauerbrei added four steals, three runs, three walks a double and an RBI.
Brady Sauerbrei drove in three and scored twice and Benning drove in three. Rubner drove in a pair.
“We got the bats going, put some nice bunts down early and swung well,” Joecken said. “We just kept getting more runs and that’s who we are.”
Ott stole two bases.
“This is the normal Wapsie team we’ve always known since I’ve been in high school,” Ott said. “Hitting the crap out of the ball and always scoring a bunch of runs. That’s kind of what we do.”