Wapsie Valley placed four athletes on the North Iowa Cedar League East all-conference recently, highlighted by senior outfielder Garrett Barnes selected to the first team.
Barnes hit .411 to lead the Warriors, who were 7-9 in conference play. He was second on the team with 39 hits, adding 29 runs scored, 22 runs batted it, 16 walks and seven steals.
“It’s an honor to have played my last year at Wapsie, the school I love, and (to) achieve that goal is something I can look back on and be proud of,” Barnes said. “I couldn’t have done it without my amazing teammates and coaches. “I have nothing but love for all of them.”
Added head coach Tom Joecken, “Garrett is one of the best outfielders I’ve ever coached in eight years. His fun attitude and dugout chatter will be missed.”
Joecken’s club garnered four all-conference nods after placing fifth, with three second-team selections.
Senior Tyler Ott (.337, 11 doubles) was named second-team shortstop while classmate Ethan Oltrogge (.383, three triples) was named second-team outfield.
Senior Trevor Sauerbrei was named second-team utility player. He led the team with 42 hits, 36 runs scored, 28 RBI, two home runs (tied for lead) and stole 18 bases.
Sauerbrei went 1-5 with a 3.36 earned-run average as a pitcher.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli placed sixth with a 5-11 record and saw Klay Seehase named to the second team as a first baseman. The junior batted .377 with 20 RBI, 14 runs scored and five doubles.
Champion Jesup (15-1) placed two — Nate Cagley and Brodie Kresser — on the first team and one — Brody Clark-Hurlbert — on the second team.
Kresser was named conference MVP and head coach Bruce Wall was named coach of the year.