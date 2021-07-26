The best hitter — statistically — and the top pitcher.
Wapsie Valley earned a pair of North Iowa Cedar League-East all-conference team honors recently when Sydney Matthias and Ellie Neil claimed plaudits.
Neil led the Warriors (10-22, 3-13) in most of their pitching statistics with a 6-10 record and one save in 16 starts and 24 appearances. The junior pitched 106 2/3 innings and ended with a 4.46 earned-run average and 115 strikeouts.
She also hit .240 (25 for 104) with 21 runs, 15 runs batted in, nine doubles, two home runs and one triple. She walked 10 times and went 7 for 7 in stolen bases.
Matthias, a sophomore shortstop, batted .394 (28 for 71) with 20 RBI, 15 runs scored, five doubles and two home runs. She walked seven times and went 3 for 4 in stolen bases.
Matthias made 45 putouts and had 45 assists.