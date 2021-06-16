It’s an adjustment.
But it’s one that seems to be working for Ellie Neil.
The junior has emerged in a pair of new roles for Wapsie Valley’s softball team. She has taken over as the team’s de facto workhorse and ace. Neil also moved into the leadoff batter’s spot full-time after moonlighting there during the truncated 2020 campaign.
“She has been doing well,” head coach Liz Berman said. “She’s more of an everyday utility player for us. When she’s not pitching, she can play left field, third, first.
“She’s more of a ‘When I tell her to go somewhere, she does it’ player and does a solid job and has a positive attitude about it.”
Neil has 13 hits, 12 runs, three walks and has been hit three times out of her spot. She ranks second, first, fifth and first, respectively, in those categories for the Warriors (4-13). Neil has collected six extra base hits and six runs batted in. She added a little pop in her bat with four doubles, a triple and a home run so far.
“She does a lot in the offseason as a hitter and has really worked hard … to become a better leadoff hitter this season,” Bergman said. “She’s a great leader to have at that top spot.”
Neil is batting .236 but sees her job as more than just getting on base.
“It’s my job to try and get on base,” she said, “or tell or show my teammates what I’m seeing in the pitcher and where the strike zone is.
“If something does go bad, I just tell my teammates what to look for and what pitches she’s got.”
In the circle, she has collected 54 of the club’s 96 2/3 innings through 17 games, with eight starts and three relief appearances. She is 2-5 with one save and a 4.28 earned-run average.
“Pitching-wise, I’m hitting my spots more,” Neil said. “Last year I wasn’t quite as dominant in that and I gave up most of my hits when I missed my spots. And changing up my pitches and using my curveball and riseball more.”
Riseball usage has increased and the curveball is new to the repertoire. They have helped her garner 61 strikeouts.
“I can use it pretty much anywhere in the count and I’m confident in it,” she said of embracing the curveball.
Neil’s two victories were clearly her most dominant performance, evidenced by 22 total strikeouts in two complete-game showings.
“She does a really good job and added her curve into the mix to vary her speeds and pitches when we play,” Bergman said.