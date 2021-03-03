Family was involved in Tyler Ott’s choice.
Ben Weepie is a junior linebacker for Division III Wartburg College, the American Rivers Conference three-time defending champion. He happens to be Ott’s cousin.
Two Wapsie Valley classmates, Blayde Bellis and Jordan Rubner, already pledged to join the Knights football team.
And a shiny ring — like the ones current and former Knights have because of the three consecutive conference titles — seems nice.
“Oh yeah,” Ott chuckled when asked if the rings were an influence. “That, and then some friends helped me make a decision.”
Ott committed to play for coach Rick Willis and the Knights, becoming the third Class of 2021 Warrior to join Wartburg after graduation.
“It was either go to Wartburg and play football or go to UNI for just education,” Ott said. “I really wanted to keep playing football.”
Wartburg opens its spring season — in place of the regular fall 2020 season — on March 27. The Knights have a three-year record of 30-6 and have won at least eight games six times since 2013.
“I think it’s great,” now-retired Warriors football coach Tony Foster said. “He’s a tough kid who has very good athletic ability, good speed, good strength and he can play a variety of positions for them.”
Ott grabbed 29 receptions for 504 yards and three touchdowns as Wapsie Valley went 9-2 this year. He collected 23.5 tackles, with one sack and two tackles for loss. Ott picked up three fumble recoveries, with a score, and one interception.
He also averaged 33.5 yards per punt on 26 punts (870 total).
The tight end/linebacker punted for two seasons and was a kicker as a sophomore and junior. Ott totaled 103 tackles, 75 solo, 11.5 tackles for loss, six fumble recoveries and three interceptions during a three-year varsity career.
“He’s now the third player off this year’s team that has committed, so they have a real good rapport with our players,” Foster said. “He’s an aggressive player and a really good athlete. It’s always a tough go when you go from high school to college, but I think he’ll do well.
“I think they’ll all do well.”
Ott felt Bellis and Rubner had his best interest at heart.
“They know I love football a lot and know I wanted to play in college,” Ott said. “Wartburg is a good fit, and I get to keep playing with them also.”
When the 2021 season opens, Ott, Bellis and Rubner will join Tanner Blaylock, Colin Schrader and Weepie on Rick Willis’ team.