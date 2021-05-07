PARKERSBURG — Astronomical.
Northern Iowa signee Trevor Sauerbrei placed first in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and scored 38 points during the Northern Iowa Cedar League conference meet Thursday at Aplington-Parkersburg. Sauerbrei’s effort helped the Warriors collect 127 points to place second, topping Denver by a half point.
Sauerbrei clocked an 11.22 in the 100, a 22.85 in the 200, a 49.91 in the 400 and was second in the long jump (20 feet, 4 inches).
“It was definitely an honor to win MVP in such a great conference,” Sauerbrei said. “We knew coming in that it was going to be tough, but we just had to compete and PR. We weren’t able to win but taking second as one of the smallest schools there was definitely an accomplishment and we hope to continue the improvement going forward.”
Wapsie Valley’s placement was second-highest in school history at the NICL meet, according to head coach Justin Davie. The Warriors won the 800 relay (1:34.19), were second in the 400 (44.79) and third in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.48) and sprint medley (1:40.47).
“We had a great meet overall. Lots of season bests and we competed all night at a high level,” Davie said. “We were focused and prepared and it showed in our performance. It was a total team effort as even the members of the team not competing did a great job cheering and helping out.”
Gunner Meyer scored 17.5 points, placing second in the 110 hurdles (15.71) and the high jump (6-4).
“I thought as a team we performed pretty well,” Meyer said. “I ended up getting my PR in the 110 highs which was really nice. I still believe I have a chance of winning the (district) championship in it.
“Today was a great day for me in the high jump because I fixed a few parts of my form, and as of right now I’m jumping the best I have all year, which is great since we only have two meets left.”
Holten Robinson was runner-up in the 200 (23.17) while running in the second-fastest heat and scored 14 points by helping the relays out. Ethan Oltrogge scored 10 points with a fifth in the 100 (11.59) and legs on multiple relays.
“Everyone we needed to went out there and competed and did what they needed to and I’m proud of my team,” Robinson said. “I feel like I had an overall successful night running my first open 200 and helping the relays.”
The girls scored 48 points to place eighth.
Sydnie Martin (8.75 points) was fourth in the 400 (1:03.3) and ran in a couple relays. Isabel LaRue was third in the long jump (14-9.75), Ava VanDaele was sixth in the 1,500 (5:27.12) and added to relay efforts and Elle Voy was third in the shot put (33-4).
UP NEXT: The Wapsie Valley boys and girls travel to Grundy Center on Thursday for the district meet. Competition begins at 4 p.m.