Elle Voy was a thrower for the middle school track team in seventh grade.
She went to two track practices as a freshman. The pandemic played a role in that, but she also decided to switch to the girls golf team.
A year later, Voy came back and stuck with Duane Foster’s program as a thrower.
“Coach (Duane) Foster talked me into it again,” she said of returning to the track. “And I thought it would be better for me in other sports.”
The decision to return has paid off — and Foster, the girls track head coach, noted Voy has barely scratched the surface.
“She wants to do really well, and she’s not even close to her potential,” he said. “Once she starts believing that she can be really good, I think the sky is the limit. She works hard in the weight room and does a lot of good things.”
Voy opened the year with a sixth-place shot put mark of 28 feet, eight inches at the Sumner-Fredericksburg Frost Bite Invitational on March 30.
Seven days later, she blew past the 31-foot mark, notching a best put of 31-11.5 at the Jesup Relays. She placed second in the Class B rankings.
“At Jesup in our scrimmage, I threw like 30 feet, so it wasn’t too big of a jump from (28 to 31),” she said. “I’ve just been working hard at it, trying to get down the basics every time. My footwork is not the best, but it’s getting better.”
She won the Alburnett Relays shot put with a heave of 31-6, then placed seventh with a 33-1.5 PR at the 15-team, multi-class Hudson Relays.
“I was pretty surprised about the 33,” she said. “I was proud of myself for throwing farther than I had before.”
Voy also has increased her discus throw distances, starting at 66-4 in the season opener and posting an 85-1 as her best so far.
“She knew the sport a little, but this has really taken off for her this year,” Foster said. “We also have a great throws coach (Brett Bergman) and she has a good group of girls to be around in the throws group who enjoy being together and learning.”
Classmates Kalvyn Rosengarten and Treasa Wilox and freshman Kaliya Lampe have aided Voy and combine with her to put forth a group which should only get better as they gain more experience.
“Mr. Bergman is a good coach, and we’ve been working on getting the steps down and my releases right so I can throw farther,” Voy said.
Though Voy is a genuine rookie in her track craft, Foster points to her all-around athletic career as a reason she’s adapted to the implements. Voy has played football, basketball (two years) and softball for the Warriors since matriculating to the high school campus and is involved in archery and FFA as well.
“She’s a person who likes to be involved. The other sports have helped shape who she is as an athlete,” Foster said. “It’s not really surprising to the people in the program because of how hard Elle works at everything she does.
“Elle enjoys putting in the time to get better.”