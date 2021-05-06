Wapsie Valley’s girls are starting to show a little more consistency on the golf course.
The Warriors have posted between a 244 and 247 in their last five outings, with Tuesday’s 246 earning their first dual meet win of the season against Oelwein at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
“I’m really excited about our first team win,” Wapsie Valley’s Anna Curley said. “The other girls did so good and we were really happy.”
Wapsie Valley’s Lydia Imbrogno earned medalist honors with a 56, besting the Huskies’ Emma Smock by one stroke. Each took a pair of eights in their round, but Imbrogno added a pair of bogeys to aid her cause.
Imbrogno also closed the 7-8-9 portion of their round one stroke better (20-21) than Smock.
Smock posted a 57 for the second time this season.
“Normally I know I’m going to have a good day if I hit good at the range,” she said Wednesday. “It went my way.”
“My drives were going pretty far and where I wanted them to. My short game was a little rough, but my drives and my irons were pretty good.”
The Warriors put together a pair of 63s with Sophia Kohl and Jaylyn Robinson and rounded out the team scoring with Curley’s 64.
Maddi McShane posted a 65 for Oelwein’s second score. Hannah Wion (68) put up her second-best score of the season and Selah Hadley’s 78 rounded out the team score.
“It stinks because we could have been a little more competitive,” Huskies head coach Derek Kuennen said. “There were some scores that were out there that were — a few of the girls had a few holes they would like to redo, I’m sure.”
“I’d like to see us start really lowering our team score here toward the end of the season. We’re still not playing our best golf yet, but hopefully we keep working to get to that point soon.”
Mady Richards shot a 75 and MaKenna Porath carded a 94 for the Warriors. Amera Schoultz shot an 86 for Oelwein.
The Warriors boys shot a 185 to pick up their second dual win and third of the season. Wapsie Valley has carded a 183 twice and 185 twice.
Oelwein was looking for its second win of the season. Its 221 represented a seven-stroke drop from Monday’s dual-meet home loss.
Wapsie Valley posted four scores under 50 for the win. Brody Blaylock (42) was medalist and Gavin Leistikow was runner-up (46). Blaylock birdied the par-4 No. 4 and collected four 4s during his round. They accounted for two pars and two bogeys. A quadruple bogey pushed him above a possible 40 or lower.
Leistikow parred the No. 5 hole and had two fours, which were both bogeys.
Michael Mann’s 48 offset a par on the par-3 No. 6 hole and a par on the par-4 No. 7 with a quintuple bogey (plus-5).
Parker Lansgard had a quintuple bogey in his round of 49.
Tucker Ladeburg (51) and Benton Hyde (61) also scored for the Warriors.
Trevor Kane shot a 48, with the highlight being a three-stroke par on the No. 6 hole. Brock Steinlage recorded a 52. He had two triple bogeys and a three-stroke par on No. 6.
Camden Huffman (60) nearly broke into the 50s and Caleb Duffy shot a 61.
Owen Gieselman posted a 64 and Ryan McKeeman shot a 67.
“Brock and Owen both had pretty low scores for them, and Trevor had a good score for him,” Kuennen said. “But Camden shot a little bit higher (than normal), we usually need him to score a little lower for us to be competitive and it just didn’t happen.
“It’s never just one player’s fault, though. Everyone has things they can improve upon. It’s the same as the girls — I hope to see us start playing a little better golf than we are right now.”