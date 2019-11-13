CEDAR RAPIDS -- Wapsie Valley upset four-time defending Class 1A champion Janesville in the first round of state tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center on Tuesday night.
Wapsie Valley head coach Heather Robinson said it felt great for the No. 6 seed Warriors to eliminate the No. 3 seed Wildcats.
"When you get down to the tournament, I don't really look at seeds because we are going to really play hard and anything goes when you're here," Robinson said. "So we will keep pushing forward and we have Holy Trinity [next], so we are excited about [that]."
The first set went back-and-forth with several momentum changes, with the Warriors edging the Wildcats 25-23. The second set was close, with Wapsie Valley closing it out with a 25-19 win to take a 2-0 lead.
However, the Wildcats roared back in the third set. Janesville set the tone early on in the set and came out with a 25-16 win to force a fourth set.
Wapsie Valley came out strong in the fourth set, dominating from the start to take a 25-14 win to secure victory against Janesville.
"That was a fun one," Robinson said. "You know, Games One and Two, we did a nice job. Game Three, we had a little hiccup, but in Game Four we came back and showed what we came down here to do. So that was really exciting to see."
The final tally was a 3-1 win for the Warriors over the Wildcats (25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14).
Wapsie Valley went with a starting lineup of Kalvyn Rosengarten, Kaci Beesecker, Hannah Knight, Lydia Imbrogno, Becca Platte, Katie Sauerbrei and libero McKenna Miller in their first round win against Janesville.
The Warriors now have a 24-15 record. Janesville ends their season with a 33-12 record.
Game stats for this match were not available at press time.
Up next
Wapsie Valley will play No. 7 seed Holy Trinity Thursday at 6 p.m. on Court Two at the U.S. Cellular Center at 6 p.m. Holy Trinity defeated No. 2 seed St. Albert 3-1 prior to the Warriors win.
Robinson said she wants to keep her team in the same routine to prepare for the semifinal match against Holy Trinity.
"We are going to stay down here tonight, wake up and get some breakfast, look at some stats and maybe watch some game film," Robinson said. "Just kind of get a game plan on what we have to do. Again, if we focus on what we do well, things will go our way."