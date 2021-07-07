FAIRBANK — The past didn’t matter, even if it was somewhat repeated.
Wapsie Valley advanced in the Class 1A Region 7 bracket with a 13-1, four-inning victory against Dunkerton on Tuesday in Fairbank.
The Warriors (10-21) topped the Raiders, 18-8, a few weeks back, but Wapsie Valley head coach Liz Bergman dismissed the notion that assured a win before the game.
“Playing them before, we at least knew that we’d seen them,” she said Wednesday. “ But sometimes it really doesn’t matter. They could be a totally different team.
“We just have to come out and play Wapsie softball, no matter who we play.”
The Warriors took advantage of 11 walks and three hit batters — Sydnie Martin scored three runs off two walks and being hit once, Sydney Matthias walked three times and scored twice and Brylee Bellis walked twice and scored twice, among others.
Peyton Curley went 2 for 2 as the hosts garnered eight hits on 19 at-bats; all but Bellis and Martin picked up at least one hit.
Courtney Schmitz drove in three while Curley and Ellie Neil drove in two apiece. Reagan Barnes, Natalie Gray, Lydia Imbrogno and Matthias each added one RBI.
Neil threw 53 pitches in four innings, allowing just two hits and an unearned run. She struck out three.
“I thought we played really well as a team,” Bergman said. “Everyone was hitting the ball, Ellie pitched well.”
NEXT: Wapsie Valley traveled to Clarksville on Tuesday for a second-round game. Results were not available at press time. Check out OelweinDailyRegister.com for the score.
DEHLI — In a Class 2A Region 8 first round game, Starmont softball pulled off the road victory, 3-1 over Maquoketa Valley (12-20) in Dehli. The Stars (10-24) scored once in the third and two in the fifth and held on as the Wildcats scored one in the seventh.
No statistics were available for Starmont.
NEXT: Starmont travels to Wilton (25-3) for a 7 p.m. second-round game.